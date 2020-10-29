Kimbowa Ivan
Panic As Mukono Laboratory Technician Succumbs to COVID-19

29 Oct 2020, 07:59 Comments 106 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Security Local government Report
Mukono General Hosipital main building.

In short
Ritah Nakandi, the Infection Prevention and Control-IPC Focal Person at Mukono General Hospital, says they have severally appealed to the authorities to provide them with sufficient PPE and other related requirements in vain.

 

