In short
Major Santos Okot Lapolo, the chairperson of the Northern Uganda Joint Security Committee says the nomads have been regrouping in the districts of Gulu, Amuru, Adjumani and Nwoya following their eviction in March
Nomadic Pastoralists Regrouping in Gulu
Some of The Cows The Pastoralists Were Fattening in Palaro Sub County in Gulu District Login to license this image from 1$.
