Emmy Daniel Ojara
Panic As Nursing Assistant Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Gulu

15 Jun 2021, 13:29 Comments 137 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Breaking news

In short
The nursing assistant who has now been evacuated to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital COVID-19 Treatment Unit tested positive for the disease on Thursday last week. However before she was tested, she had earlier been mixing with patients and people in the neighbourhood.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) in Gulu
Mentioned: Paibona Health Centre II

