The nursing assistant who has now been evacuated to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital COVID-19 Treatment Unit tested positive for the disease on Thursday last week. However before she was tested, she had earlier been mixing with patients and people in the neighbourhood.
Panic As Nursing Assistant Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Gulu
15 Jun 2021
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) in Gulu
Mentioned: Paibona Health Centre II
