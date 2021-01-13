Panic As Over 20 NUP, DP Campaign Agents, Supporters In Kyotera Go Missing

In short
Charles Kirumira Lwanga, the Kyotera County NUP Parliamentary candidate, says their members were picked up by armed operatives in uniform and some in plain-clothes who were travelling in two numberless Toyota Hiace Drone-vans took them to an unknown location.
Panic As Over 20 NUP, DP Campaign Agents, Supporters In Kyotera Go Missing13 Jan 2021, 16:40 Comments 123 Views Kyotera, Uganda Politics Security Updates
Charles Kirumira, the NUP candidate for Kyotera County Parliamentary seat addressing reporters about the disappearance of their campaigners and supporters.
