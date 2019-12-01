Panic as Stray Dogs Invade Apac Municipality

In short
This follows the invasion of several stray dogs suspected to be infected with rabbis and are usually attacking people in the morning and late evening.
Jasper Ongebo, a market vendor in Akere division says he was bitten by a stray dog on his way home but no treatment was given to him when he went to Apac Hospital due to lack of rabies vaccine.
Panic as Stray Dogs Invade Apac Municipality1 Dec 2019, 13:52 Comments 165 Views Apac, Uganda Health Misc Updates
