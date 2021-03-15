Simon Wokorach
Panic as Stray Elephants Invade Kitgum District Top story

15 Mar 2021, 09:29 Comments 491 Views Kitgum, Uganda Tourism Human rights Agriculture Report
Elephants at Murchison Falls Park, photo by Uganda Wildlife Authority

In short
Qirino Olum, the Orom Sub County Chairperson Lower Local Government told the Uganda Radio Network on Saturday in an interview that the elephants have been into the area for a week now

 

