Panic as Suspected Raiders Resort to Petty Theft in Karamoja

Lucy Nakori, a resident of Loputuk sub-county in Moroto district, says that the warriors who were passing by her home carried away the food she was cooking and continued with their raiding mission.
Panic as Suspected Raiders Resort to Petty Theft in Karamoja11 Aug 2022, 09:44 Comments 123 Views Karamoja, Uganda Security Crime Report
Tagged with: Cattle theft cattle raiders resort to petty theft karamoja sub region karamojong warriors
Mentioned: Joint Security Operations
