In short
Julius Acon Bua, the Otuke County Member of parliament has advised farmers to find alternative sources of food instead of waiting on the government, saying even if the OPM delivers food, whatever they will bring will not be enough for the people since that government is not capable of feeding all Ugandans.
Panic as Two Die from Hunger in Otuke
Mentioned: Otuke District Local Government
