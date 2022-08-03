Amony Immaculate
Panic as Two Die from Hunger in Otuke

3 Aug 2022, 17:55 Comments 185 Views Otuke District, Uganda Human rights Health Lifestyle Updates
84 year old Tom Okwir eating soup at his friend's home

84 year old Tom Okwir eating soup at his friend's home

Julius Acon Bua, the Otuke County Member of parliament has advised farmers to find alternative sources of food instead of waiting on the government, saying even if the OPM delivers food, whatever they will bring will not be enough for the people since that government is not capable of feeding all Ugandans.

 

