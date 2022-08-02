Panic As two Police Constables Are Found Unconscious at Nadunget Checkpoint

In short
According to Longole, the two were found unconscious by their colleagues on Tuesday. He says that they dispatched a police ambulance to pick up the constables from the checkpoint and delivered them to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital where they are admitted.
Panic As two Police Constables Are Found Unconscious at Nadunget Checkpoint2 Aug 2022
In short
