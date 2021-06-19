Panic as Unknown Arsonists Torch Seven Huts in Apaa Township

In short
Vincent Okiya, who lost three huts to the suspected arsonists, told URN on Friday evening that he is living in fear for the lives of his family due to the attack.
Panic as Unknown Arsonists Torch Seven Huts in Apaa Township19 Jun 2021, 17:46 Comments 107 Views Adjumani, Uganda Human rights Security Northern Breaking news
Peter Labeja
Residents Of Apaa Gathered At A Meeting With Acholi Leaders In Apaa Township In 2017 Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: Apaa land conflict arsonists torch huts in apaa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.