Panic in Alebtong as Lions Stray Around in Adwir Sub county

In short
Robert Adiama, the Alebtong Resident District Commissioner says the lions came just days after a stray buffalo was cited in the neighboring sub county of Amugu, adding that a team from the Uganda Wild Life Authority has been informed and they are on the
ground trying to track the lions
Panic in Alebtong as Lions Stray Around in Adwir Sub county15 Nov 2022, 12:31 Comments 197 Views Alebtong, Uganda Security Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Panic in Alebtong as Lions Stray Around in Adwir
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)
