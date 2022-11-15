Amony Immaculate
12:32

Panic in Alebtong as Lions Stray Around in Adwir Sub county

15 Nov 2022, 12:31 Comments 197 Views Alebtong, Uganda Security Human rights Northern Updates
A lion in the wild, courtesy photo

A lion in the wild, courtesy photo

In short
Robert Adiama, the Alebtong Resident District Commissioner says the lions came just days after a stray buffalo was cited in the neighboring sub county of Amugu, adding that a team from the Uganda Wild Life Authority has been informed and they are on the
ground trying to track the lions

 

Tagged with: Panic in Alebtong as Lions Stray Around in Adwir
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.