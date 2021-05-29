In short
According to Ekuwe, the fire is not visible to the occupants of the family members when it breaks out even when they are at home. He says that the fire always emerges between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm but is only visible to non-family members.
Panic in Bukedea as Mysterious Fire Guts Houses Top story29 May 2021, 20:26 Comments 177 Views Bukedea, Uganda Security Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: bukedea residents in panic kabarwa sub county mysterious fire in bukedea practices of witchcraft
Mentioned: Bukedea district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.