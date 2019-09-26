Candia Stephen
18:23

Panic in Maracha District As Suspected Ebola Patient Dies

26 Sep 2019, 18:20 Comments 93 Views Maracha, Uganda Human rights Breaking news

In short
Jino Leku 43 a resident of Ajure Hill village, Oluffe Sub County had gone to visit a relative in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC. Five days after returning, he fell sick and was rushed to Kamaka Health Centre III on Tuesday night after bleeding through openings on his body.

 

Tagged with: Suspected ebola patient dies in Maracha.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.