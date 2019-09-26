Panic in Maracha District As Suspected Ebola Patient Dies

In short
Jino Leku 43 a resident of Ajure Hill village, Oluffe Sub County had gone to visit a relative in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC. Five days after returning, he fell sick and was rushed to Kamaka Health Centre III on Tuesday night after bleeding through openings on his body.
Panic in Maracha District As Suspected Ebola Patient Dies26 Sep 2019, 18:20 Comments 93 Views Maracha, Uganda Human rights Breaking news
In short
