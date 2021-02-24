In short
According to Longole, the suspect had been picked up from Kangole town council for attempted rape. "While at Kangole Police station one of our officers said he knew the suspect and that he wouldn’t but shortly after, the suspect jumped and grabbed a gun from the officer and took off," he explained.
Panic in Napak as Suspect Takes Off With Loaded Police Gun Top story24 Feb 2021, 11:19 Comments 371 Views Crime Human rights Security Updates
In short
