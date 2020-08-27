Edward Eninu
Panic in Soroti as Two Casual Labourers Die Mysteriously

27 Aug 2020, 14:37 Comments 161 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Security Updates
Residents of Moru- Apesur gathered after the sudden death of two casual workers.

In short
Julius Adiaka, a resident of Moru- Apesur Cell C, says the old men could have died due to heavy load as they struggle to carry rubbish on empty stomachs.

 

