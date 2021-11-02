Panicky Fisherman Jumps to his Death After Meeting FPU in Lake Albert

In short
The deceased has only been identified as Owonda, a fisherman attached to Kijangi landing site in Tonya parish Buseruka sub county in Hoima district. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the incident saying they have launched investigations.
Panicky Fisherman Jumps to his Death After Meeting FPU in Lake Albert2 Nov 2021, 02:04 Comments 136 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
