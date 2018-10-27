PAP MPs Urged to Prioritize Good Governance in Migration

In short
Agago North MP Prof. Morris Ogenga Latigo argues that the solutions to migration need to be driven by African member states.
PAP MPs Urged to Prioritize Good Governance in Migration27 Oct 2018, 20:01 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Sembabule Woman MP Anifa Kawooya making a contribution at the Pan African Parliament (PAP) sitting in Kigali, Rwanda. Login to license this image from 1$.
