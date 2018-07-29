Papal Nuncio Calls for Peace as Ediofe Cathedral Marks 100 Years

1. Papal Nuncio Michael August Blume launching the foundation stone for Ediofe Cathedral Parish three storied Multi-purpose Hall as Bishops Lino Wanok and Joseph Franzeli look on

In short

Archbishop Blume who was on Sunday presiding over the celebrations to mark 100 years of Ediofe Cathedral Parish in Arua, said its important for the Christians and people of good will to embrace cooperation and unity in Christ.