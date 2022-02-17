Paper Files Banned at Courts, Free Digital Filing Services Provided

In short
Te Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu says that the first phase starting March 1st 2022, will be rolled out at the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court , Anti Corruption Division, plus the Land, Commercial and Civil Divisions of the High Court and Mengo Chief Magistrate's Court.
Paper Files Banned at Courts, Free Digital Filing Services Provided17 Feb 2022, 17:49 Comments 107 Views Court Updates
The Judiciary Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu and Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana Addressing Journalists in Kampala.
In short
Tagged with: ECCMIS Judiciary ECCMIS Pius Bigirimana Sarah Langa Siu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.