Fahad Muganga
18:44

Para Athletes’ Participation in Commonwealth Games Hanging in Balance Top story

28 Mar 2022, 18:44 Comments 275 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Fred Masisa, one of the para athletes who missed the qualifiers

Fred Masisa, one of the para athletes who missed the qualifiers

In short
Consequently, the only chance that was left for Uganda’s para Athletes was a trip to South Africa for the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Continental Tour Challenger, which was sponsored by the Commonwealth Games organizers.

 

Tagged with: COMMONWELATH GAMES Uganda paralympic comittee

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.