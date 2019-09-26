Paralympics Committee Struggling to Popularize Disability Sports

In short
Innocent Tuwmesigye, the General Secretary of Uganda National Paralympics Committee, says their efforts are yet to yield results. He is however optimistic that PWDs can challenge the boundaries set by society and aim to develop and maximize their potential as athletes.
Paralympics Committee Struggling to Popularize Disability Sports26 Sep 2019, 17:49 Comments 105 Views Mpigi, Uganda Human rights Sport Lifestyle Updates
Some the differently gifted persons undergoing training one of the disability sports in Mpigi District
Tagged with: Disability sports social-cultural misconceptions
Mentioned: Uganda Paralympics Committee
