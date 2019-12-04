In short
The parent, Barbara Lubwama Nakku contends that her daughter was illegally suspended indefinitely from the school after being coerced by the matron to confess to sugar theft. the Matron, Christine Nalwadda reportedly battered the student and put her under duress to write a letter to the School's Disciplinary Committee confessing to the theft.
Parent Sues Kibuli S.S for Suspending Daughter for Sugar Theft
