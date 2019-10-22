Pamela Mawanda
Parental Consent Not Needed for Immunization-MOH

22 Oct 2019 Kampala, Uganda
A pupil gets immunized at Kitante Primary School. According to the health ministry, consent from parents is not needed during such exercises Courtesy Photo

In short
Dr Alfred Driwale, the Programme Manager of the Uganda Expanded Programme on Immunization-UNEPI explains that while the immunization act gives parents the responsibility to take their children for immunization between the ages of 0-5 years, they have no responsibility when it comes to national exercises.

 

