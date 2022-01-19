In short
David Kagimu, a teacher at Kajuna Church of Uganda Primary School says that despite the underlying COVID-19 threat, parents have failed to provide facemasks to their children as they go to school; frustrating the overall enforcement of COVID-19 prevention interventions. He says that it is difficult to enforce the guidelines without support from parents.
19 Jan 2022
