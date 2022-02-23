Parents Conned UGX1 Bn in School Fees Scam

In short
Preliminary investigations indicate that Nasoozi, together with others still at large, was operating a saving organization, Waivico Alliance for Africa. They allegedly mobilized several parents to save school fees for their children with a promise of a top-up of 50 percent at the time of taking children back to schools.
Parents Conned UGX1 Bn in School Fees Scam23 Feb 2022, 17:37 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
