Augustine Mukooza, a parent at Kasana Junior Primary school, says that when UNEB announced the results, he asked his children to check the results via SMS but to their disappointment, they were not displayed.
Parents Furious As UNEB Withholds Results For 132 Candidates In Luwero Top story1 Feb 2023, 17:33 Comments 186 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Updates
Front view of Kasana Junior Primary School . UNEB witheld exams of 77 candidates at the schools over alleged involvement in exam malpractice
