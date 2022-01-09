EDSON KINENE
13:20

Parents, Head Teacher Rwentsinga Primary School Stranded With Dilapidated Classroom Block

9 Jan 2022, 13:14 Comments 66 Views Mbarara, Uganda Education Updates
The current Structures of Rwantsinga Primary School in Rubaya , Kashari (2)

The current Structures of Rwantsinga Primary School in Rubaya , Kashari (2)

In short
Eliayazari Nuwagaba, the school PTA chairperson, says that they have severally written to the authorities on the state of affairs without any response. He says as parents they will construct makeshift structures to accommodate the learners as they wait for the government intervention.

 

Tagged with: ruined school Rwentsinga Primary school
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.