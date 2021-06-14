Parents Ignore Gov’t On COVID-19, Send Children For Private Lessons

In short
Ismael Mulindwa, the director in charge of basic education at the ministry of education, couldn’t resist describing parents who are sending their children for private lessons at this time as “stupid”.
Parents Ignore Gov’t On COVID-19, Send Children For Private Lessons14 Jun 2021, 19:55 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Bodaboda riders waiting for children at a gate in Namungoona. Many learners are sent for private lesson conducted in teachers' home
