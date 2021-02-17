Basaija Idd
Parents in Bunyangabu Ask Gov't to Reconsider Decision on Pre-Primary Schools

17 Feb 2021, 14:29 Comments 150 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Education Updates
Young children having fun, parents say they lack time to academically engage them

In short
Parents in Bunyangabu argue that pre-primary schools were offering a safe environment for their children. The parents also say they lack the skills, knowledge and time to teach their children.

 

