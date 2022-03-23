Kato Joseph
07:41

Parents in Busia Using Children to Smuggle Drugs Across Borders

23 Mar 2022, 07:30 Comments 215 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Agnes Igoye in green

Agnes Igoye in green

In short
Agnes Igoye, the Deputy Coordinator for the prevention of trafficking in persons, said incidents of using children and people with disabilities to traffic drugs were unearthed last week during the ongoing camp in the area.

 

Tagged with: Agnes Igoye, deputy coordinator prevention of

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.