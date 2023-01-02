Parents in Moroto Accused of Frustrating Investigations of Defilement Cases

In short
William Lochodo, the senior probation and welfare officer for Moroto district told URN that poverty has forced parents to accept small bribes from the defilers to kill the case and the victim is denied justice.
Parents in Moroto Accused of Frustrating Investigations of Defilement Cases2 Jan 2023, 11:04 Comments 145 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Human rights Report
In short
Tagged with: cases go unreported defilement cases settled outside police frustrates effort to arrest defilers parents conceal information
Mentioned: Moroto District Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.