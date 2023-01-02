Godfrey Eyoku
11:07

Parents in Moroto Accused of Frustrating Investigations of Defilement Cases

2 Jan 2023 Moroto, Uganda
William Lochodo, the senior probation and welfare officer for Moroto district

In short
William Lochodo, the senior probation and welfare officer for Moroto district told URN that poverty has forced parents to accept small bribes from the defilers to kill the case and the victim is denied justice.

 

