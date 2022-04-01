Parents Irked by Some Schools Closing Before Ministry of Education Set Date

In short
Annet Ankunda, a mother of a child in S3 who was sent back home this week says some schools are acting unprofessionally. According to Ankunda, if it were possible, learners would not even be given holidays since they had two years at home.
Parents Irked by Some Schools Closing Before Ministry of Education Set Date1 Apr 2022, 17:26 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: National School and Institution Calendar school closure
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.