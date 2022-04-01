Pamela Mawanda
17:30

Parents Irked by Some Schools Closing Before Ministry of Education Set Date

1 Apr 2022, 17:26 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates

In short
Annet Ankunda, a mother of a child in S3 who was sent back home this week says some schools are acting unprofessionally. According to Ankunda, if it were possible, learners would not even be given holidays since they had two years at home.

 

Tagged with: National School and Institution Calendar school closure
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.