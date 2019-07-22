Christopher Tusiime
Parents of Rape Victim Complain of Death Threats

22 Jul 2019, 07:30 Comments 158 Views Kyegegwa, Uganda Human rights Crime Report
The victim has now dropped out of school and staying with parents at home

According to Namara, he tasked his wife to interrogate her daughter and find out what was going on. He explains that the minor opening up to her mother, saying she had been raped by her teacher she identified as Wilfred Tumwine.

 

