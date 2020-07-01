Parents Petition Ministry Over Schools Charging ‘Illegal Fees’ During Lockdown

In short
The petition comes barely a week when the education ministry issued a circular ordering schools to stop conducting their own online teaching and charging parents fees for the service saying both actions are irregular. As a result, the ministry even forced the law development centre to suspend their online lesson
Parents Petition Ministry Over Schools Charging ‘Illegal Fees’ During Lockdown1 Jul 2020, 15:33 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
State Minister for Higher education, John Chrysestom Muyingo Login to license this image from 1$.
