Parents Pile Pressure On Schools Over Withheld Results

St .Peter's Secondary School, Bombo where UCE results for 158 candidates were withheld. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Parents in Luweero are furious over the withholding of results for 448 candidates in the district. This comes a day after Uganda National Examination Board-UNEB released the 2017 Uganda Certificate of Education UCE examination results. The Board, however, withheld results for 4,525 candidates, including 448 from Luweero, over alleged examination malpractices.