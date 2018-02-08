Parents Pile Pressure On Schools Over Withheld Results

In short
Parents in Luweero are furious over the withholding of results for 448 candidates in the district. This comes a day after Uganda National Examination Board-UNEB released the 2017 Uganda Certificate of Education UCE examination results. The Board, however, withheld results for 4,525 candidates, including 448 from Luweero, over alleged examination malpractices.
St .Peter's Secondary School, Bombo where UCE results for 158 candidates were withheld. Login to license this image from 1$.
