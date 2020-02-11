In short
The transfer was announced by the District Education Officer last month moving Goloba from Kasongi Primary School in Lugusuulu Sub County to Lukoma Church of Uganda Primary School in Ntuusi Sub County. He was replaced by Margret Nuwagaba.
Parents, Pupils Protest Transfer of Headteacher in Sembabule
Some of the parents that showed up at Kashongi Church of Uganda Primary School to protest transfer of the head teacher
