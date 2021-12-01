In short
It is expected that educational institutions will re-open in January 2022, after nearly two months of closure, according to an announcement made by President Yoweri Museveni in September. Since then, the education ministry has promised to release a revised school calendar and road map to the pre-reopening activities in vain.
Parents, Schools Remain Green About School Reopening Process
1 Dec 2021
