They argue that the UPE program has suffered setbacks because the people in authority and wealthy parents take their children to private schools and give little or no attention to the progress of government schools under the UPE Program.
Parents Seek Compulsory Enrollment of Politician's Children in UPE Schools27 Feb 2019, 19:17 Comments 134 Views Kabale, Uganda Education Analysis
