Parents to Pay for School Property Destroyed in Strike

In short
On Sunday, students held a strike accusing the administration of feeding them poor quality food and high-handedness the teachers among others.
Parents to Pay for School Property Destroyed in Strike17 Jun 2022, 15:48 Comments 175 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Crime Updates
Broken Classroom windows of St John Comprehensive Secondary School Kaliiro in Lyantonde district. Structures were vandalized during a students strike
In short
Mentioned: St John Comprehensive Secondary School
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.