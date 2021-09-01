Namugabi Eva
Parents Welcome Proposed Reopening of Schools

1 Sep 2021, 16:47 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
Courtsey photo of children on a gabbage disposal picking plastics

Ugandan learners have had more than 18 months of a distorted school calendar following closures that started in March 2020 and a staggered re-opening which was cut short in June 2021 after reports that COVID-19 cases had become rampant in schools. President Yoweri Museveni had earlier stated that schools would remain closed until children aged above 12 are vaccinated.

 

