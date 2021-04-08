Parishes in Kampala Archdiocese Hold Requiem Masses for Archbishop Lwanga

In short
On Wednesday, the interim Administrator of Kampala Archdiocese, Monsignor Charles Kasibante directed all parishes in the archdiocese to hold simultaneous requiem masses when the burial will be going on at St Mary's Cathedral Lubaga.
Parishes in Kampala Archdiocese Hold Requiem Masses for Archbishop Lwanga8 Apr 2021, 16:18 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Archbishop Cyprian Catholic church parishes mourn
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.