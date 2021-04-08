Shiphrah Kwagala
Parishes in Kampala Archdiocese Hold Requiem Masses for Archbishop Lwanga

8 Apr 2021
Requiem mass at Kansanga Parish

On Wednesday, the interim Administrator of Kampala Archdiocese, Monsignor Charles Kasibante directed all parishes in the archdiocese to hold simultaneous requiem masses when the burial will be going on at St Mary's Cathedral Lubaga.

 

