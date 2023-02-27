In short
Rev. Father Emmanuel Mawanda, the Deputy in charge of Our Lady of St. Carmel Bethlehem Parish, which was robbed on Saturday, observes that the raids are committed in almost a similar manner, adding that they suspect this could be the work of an organized criminal gang that is targeting churches.
Parishioners In Fear Over Consistent Chruch Break-ins
Bishop Serverus Jjumba, He says Masaka Catholic Diocese will conduct Special Prayers for theives raiding Churches in the area. a tleast 10 Churches have beeb robbed
