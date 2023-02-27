Ezekiel Ssekweyama
15:45

Parishioners In Fear Over Consistent Chruch Break-ins

27 Feb 2023, 15:35 Comments 136 Views Religion Crime Updates
Bishop Serverus Jjumba, He says Masaka Catholic Diocese will conduct Special Prayers for theives raiding Churches in the area. a tleast 10 Churches have beeb robbed

Bishop Serverus Jjumba, He says Masaka Catholic Diocese will conduct Special Prayers for theives raiding Churches in the area. a tleast 10 Churches have beeb robbed

In short
Rev. Father Emmanuel Mawanda, the Deputy in charge of Our Lady of St. Carmel Bethlehem Parish, which was robbed on Saturday, observes that the raids are committed in almost a similar manner, adding that they suspect this could be the work of an organized criminal gang that is targeting churches.

 

Tagged with: Breakins on Churches Robbery on Churches in Masaka diocese
Mentioned: Masaka Bishop Serverus Jjumba Masaka diocese

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.