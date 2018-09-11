Parking Fees Cause Unease in Kabale Town

In short
Last month, Danson Mujuni was contracted to collect the fees at 300 shillings per hour. All vehicles found parked wrongly are fined 50,000 shillings. However, vehicle owners claim that most of the areas, where the contractor collects parking fees are in front of business premises and yet the landlords pay ground rent.
Parking Fees Cause Unease in Kabale Town11 Sep 2018, 13:17 Comments 166 Views Kabale, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
In short
Tagged with: street parking kabale municipality
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.