In short
Following the approval of the bill, judges will have the discretion to impose the death sentence depending on the circumstances and offences committed. The MPs replaced death sentence with life sentence and mandatory death sentence with discretionary sentence.
Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Sentence Top story20 Aug 2019, 20:33 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: Parliament court
