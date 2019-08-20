Alex Otto
20:39

Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Sentence Top story

20 Aug 2019, 20:33 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Crime Updates
MPs are Divided over a Proposal to Abolish Death Penalty Online Images

MPs are Divided over a Proposal to Abolish Death Penalty

In short
Following the approval of the bill, judges will have the discretion to impose the death sentence depending on the circumstances and offences committed. The MPs replaced death sentence with life sentence and mandatory death sentence with discretionary sentence.

 

Tagged with: death penalty descretinary death penalty justice mandatory mandatory death penalty
Mentioned: Parliament court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.