The Auditor General noted that KCCA collected Shillings 38billion in property rates in the 2017 financial year down from Shillings 42 billion in 2016 and Shillings 13.1 billion in ground rent the same year down from Shillings 13.4 billion.
Parliament among KCCA Ground Rent Defaulters2 Jul 2019, 19:39 Comments 140 Views Business and finance Parliament Misc Report
