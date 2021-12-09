Parliament Applauds Ssemogerere’s Appointment As Kampala Archbishop

The Papal Nucio, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, together with the newly elected Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere at Lubaga Cathedral on Thursday.

Bishop Paul Ssemogerere replaces the late Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who died eight months ago.











SSemogerere has been Bishop of Kasana-Luwero Diocese and also doubled as the Apostolic Administrator for Kampala Archdiocese, a position he assumed on April 8, 2021 following an appointment by Pope Francis, four days after the death of Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga,