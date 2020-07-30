Parliament Approves Creation of 46 New Constituencies

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The approved new constituencies are Buhweju West, Buwekula South, Kiboga West, Lamwo East, Bugangaizi South, Chekwi East, Mulanda, and Kwania North. On the same list is Buyanja East, Kagoma North, Ngariam, Agago West, Bukanga North, Bukimbiri and Nakaseke Central. These (15) were approved by Cabinet on June 15th.