Parliament Approves Creation of Terego District

In short

The Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi revealed that the new district will require Shillings 20.9 billion for its operationalization according to a Certificate of Financial Implication issued by the Ministry of Finance.



The Minister said that part of the money will come from the budget of the current mother district of Arua from which the new district is being split. He added that the balance of 2.7 billion will be provided through budget adjustment.