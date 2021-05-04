Parliament Approves Death Penalty for Human Sacrifice Convicts

In short
“Human sacrifice is a growing concern to law enforcement agencies, parents, child rights activists and the general public. Records from the Uganda Police Force show that human sacrifice cases have been steadily increasing for the last several years,” reads part of the committee report.
A person who contravenes this provision commits the offence of human sacrifice and is liable, on conviction, to suffer death.
Parliament Approves Death Penalty for Human Sacrifice Convicts4 May 2021, 15:59 Comments 344 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Report
