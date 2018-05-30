Parliament Approves Taxes on Mobile Money, Social Media

In short
The approval implies that each person using platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Viber and Skype among others, will be subjected to a daily levy of 200 Shillings while each mobile money transaction will be subjected to a 1 percent excise duty. The government is projecting to collect 284 billion Shillings from the measures.
Parliament Approves Taxes on Mobile Money, Social Media30 May 2018, 19:14 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Deputy Speaker Oulanyah presiding over Parliament.
